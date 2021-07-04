Throughout the rest of this month, whenever one enters Uncanny Art Gallery on Main Street in Grand Junction, they’ll be greeted by five paintings by Rebecca Dierickx, with silent auction bidding papers beneath each.
Dierickx is an acclaimed artist from the Midwest who’s had her work accepted into national and regional juried exhibitions across the country.
She’s also a former critical care nurse of four years with the United States Army Nurse Corps who now calls Colorado’s Western Slope home, and all of the dollars from her five paintings will go to the Operation Revamp Veterans Art Center in Grand Junction.
Friday night, Uncanny Valley hosted its annual Beneath The Camo art show, kicking off a monthlong silent auction for Dierickx’s paintings, as well as other artwork donated by the gallery’s members to go toward the cause.
When the exhibition began, one of her paintings’ bids began at $1,500. The other four began at $100.
“We’re trying to do a little bit of good,” said Uncanny Valley owner Matt Goss. “We’re kind of the weirdos on the block, so we like to pay it back a little bit when we can.”
Wendy Hoffman founded Operation Revamp in 2010. A few years later, Uncanny Valley was formed, and the two organizations formed an artistic alliance.
“I know (Goss) really wanted to support Veterans Art Center, so we had come down and set up a TV where we showed slides of all our artwork at the studio and the different veterans’ projects and things from our events, and he kept posting it,” Hoffman said. “Then he said he wanted to do a fundraiser. We’ve done them a few different ways. For the past two years, it’s been a silent auction, and it’s worked out really well for us.”
Operation Revamp doesn’t have any employees, instead relying on volunteers to assist with military veterans’ efforts to be creative and show off their creations.
“It gives the veterans in the area a contact point for each other that’s not connected to the government,” said Dave Wadsworth, a volunteer with Operation Revamp. “We’re not a government organization. We’re just veterans giving each other a hand.”
Operation Revamp has sought a new, bigger facility for its artists, providing more room for gatherings and exhibits. Beneath the Camo began as a means to raise money for a new building while also raising public awareness for the organization.
After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns hit the United States, its problems have only been exacerbated.
“Right now, this (event) is really big for us,” Hoffman said. “With all the shutdowns, the Veterans Art Center is really suffering. We’ve missed out on a lot of the grants with the city because we don’t have any employees. It’s all volunteers, and a lot of these grants all want you to send them your payroll records, and we don’t have any, so we don’t qualify for grants. Funding has been way down. This is the first fundraiser we’ve had since early 2020. We’re really, really desperate, and it’s been hard.”
Beneath each piece of artwork that’s part of the silent auction, including Dierickx’s and those donated, one can fill out a piece of paper with their name, phone number and bid price. If a bid is beaten by another bidder, the art gallery will reach out over the phone and providing an opportunity for a raised bid.
The silent auction ends July 31. Uncanny Valley is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Along with her paintings, an artist statement from Dierickx is also on display in the gallery:
“My love of weather phenomena frequently steers me toward landscapes. The ever-changing atmosphere is mesmerizing. A dazzling storm, a gorgeous sunset or a stunning bright day are images I desire to capture,” she said.
“The beautiful colors, lights and contrasts occurring in the scenery around me are inspirations for me to paint. When I see reflective colors from light striking an object, it’s an impetus for me to pick up a pastel stick or palette knife. In my emotional response to the inspiration, I frequently choose unexpected and exaggerated color relationships in my paintings. It’s liberating to be guided by my feelings and imagination with the intention to convey my passion to the viewer.”