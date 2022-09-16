Watch artists add color, design and vibrancy to concrete areas on underpasses and walls during a painting day for the aRT Mural Program.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 artists will paint 12 murals at specific locations along the Colorado Riverfront Trail as part of the mural program.
The artists were selected by the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture and their murals can be viewed for two years before new murals are brought to these areas through the aRT program, according to a news release.
Here are the names of the artists painting Saturday as well as the locations where their murals will go up:
Kasia Kucera: Fifth Street Underpass (Fifth Street and Struthers Avenue).
Jeremy Velasquez: Fifth Street Underpass.
Cierra Applegate: Fifth Street Underpass.
Almost Paints/Joe Anderson: Redlands Parkway No. 1 and No. 2.
Wes Abarca: Ridges 1 (Colorado Highway 340 W. /Broadway, right before Canary Lane).
Sarah Wandzilack: Ridges 2 (Colorado Highway 340 W. /Broadway, right before Canary Lane).Sam Ontiveros: No Thoroughfare South (under Highway 340 and Monument Road).
Mia Stone: No Throughfare N. (under Highway 340 and Monument Road).
Rachel Osborne: Highway 340 E. (Near Duck Pond Park off Ridges Boulevard).
Heidl Hasenauer: Highway 340 S. (Near Duck Pond Park off Ridges Boulevard).
Jonathan Purdy: Highway 340 N. (Near Duck Pond Park off Ridges Boulevard).