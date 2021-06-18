Find ways to make art and culture part of your everyday life with the Take Part In Art Expo.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19, around the Lincoln Park Barn, you’ll find representatives from area creative organizations, clubs, businesses and other groups who will be happy to show your family how to get involved in the arts and try something new.
Along with getting information on groups, there will be plenty to do and see. There will be art projects, music, make-and-take instruments, dance performances, demonstrations and more.
Admission to the expo is free, and those who attend can be entered to win artistic prizes.
Take Park in Art is organized by the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture. For information, call 254-3866.