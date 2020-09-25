Fall is here and with it comes all the pumpkin patches, corn mazes and golden leaf peeping you could want, topped with some Edgar Allan Poe.
So grab that warming drink for the cooler evenings, along with a sweater, and plan to enjoy what this season offers.
A-MAZED WITH PUMPKINS
Around here, there are three big spots for pumpkins and mazes: Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch, Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze and the Friendly Farm at DeVries Fruit & Veggies Roadside Stand.
Moon Farm opens first, so we’ll start there.
Moon Farm Pumpkin Patch
Location: 1360 18 ½ Road
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, through Oct. 31
Admission: $7 per person ages 4 and older.
Info: moonfarm.net and on Facebook
Moon Farm, 1360 18 ½ Road, in Fruita, has much to explore from the pumpkin patch to the petting zoo with rabbits, peacocks, goats and ponies. Visitors can go on a hay ride or or explore the straw maze or see the Halloween decorations nearly everywhere.
It’s all open and outdoors, but additional cleaning in high touch areas will be added this year, said owner David Moon.
There are also ways to get a few goosebumps with the Haunted Straw Maze and Haunted Castle, Moon said.
The Haunted Castle is quick to go through and fun and creepy at the same time. “We try to keep everything very kid friendly,” Moon said.
The Haunted Straw Maze takes it up a notch and “is really, really spectacular. We have some really neat rooms in there this year,” he said.
There are lights, special effects and sound machines to raise the hair on the back of your neck, he said.
It’s a one way walk through and no one reaches out to grab you, both of which make the health department happy, he said.
The pumpkin patch is a little different this year in that last spring Moon decided not to plant hundreds of pumpkins since opening a pumpkin patch wasn’t a sure bet with COVID-19. Fortunately, a grower in Delta was able to supply plenty of pumpkins to Moon Farm.
The Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center, which is raising fund so it can purchase Moon Farm, will be running the pumpkin patch this year. Pumpkins are sold by size and proceeds will go to the center.
“I think everybody is ready to get out of the house. We’ve had lots of excitement,” Moon said. “I think it’s going to be a really good year.”
The Friendly Farm
Location: North of Montrose on U.S. Highway 50 between mile markers 85 and 86
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Oct. 1–31
Admission: Depends on activity.
Info: devriesproduce.com and Facebook
Usually, they plan six to eight acres for the season’s corn maze. This year the Friend family went much, much larger: 25 acres.
It’s an extra big corn maze to accommodate social distancing, said Pamela Friend. And if anyone were looking from above, they would see the design of a pumpkin head riding a horse cut into the cornfield.
Admission to that maze is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children ages 4–11 and free to kids younger than 3 with an adult ticket. The family pack is $25 for two adults and two kids.
Night tours of the maze — it is not haunted — will be available on Fridays and Saturdays starting Oct. 16.
Horse drawn wagon rides also will be available the last three weekends of October.
For the littles, there will be a straw bale maze to go through ($5).
But don’t wait for to get your pumpkin because “we have some beautiful, beautiful pumpkins this year,” Friend said.
All pumpkins costs $6 no matter the size.
Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Location: 2150 I ½ Road (Or drive down 21 ½ Road. It’s hard to miss it.)
Hours: Open Oct. 3–31, noon to 7 p.m. Monday–Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Admission: $12 weekends, $9 weekdays, kids age 3 and younger get in free.
Info: studtspumpkinpatchandcornmaze.com and Facebook
With five slides and jumping areas that attract kids and adults like magnets, Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is a 40-acre playground.
“We’re able to provide really good social distancing,” Jennifer Studt said. “We’ve got plans to accommodate more sanitation and to spread lines out.”
Speaking of lines, the best way to avoid a line at Studt’s entrance is to reserve your tickets online ahead of time, she said.
Studt’s also has a new checkout area for pumpkin sales so things won’t get congested there, she said.
From there, folks are welcome to scale the hay bale mountain to the steepest of Studt’s five slides, go for a pony ride or a horse-drawn hayride, spend some time in the petting zoo or take on the bazooka shoot.
Some of Studt’s many activities are only available on weekends, so it’s good to check its website when choosing when you want to go.
Studt’s mazes are always open and there are couple of ways to enjoy the different pathways with a treasure hunt type game or with children’s stories. You can pick up a maze game card at Studt’s entrance, if that’s your choice, or you can take younger children through the storybook mazes — “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” is one of those this year.
It’s also fun to try working your way through the maze after dark using a flashlight or headlamp, Studt said.
GOLD IS IN THE HILLS
Sunday, Sept. 27, is Color Sunday, when the aspen trees put on their annual fall show to be seen by everyone driving the Grand Mesa Scenic and Historic Byway, aka Colorado Highway 65.
While COVID-19 has canceled the annual 4-H dinner in the town of Mesa, there is still plenty to do and see.
One of the bigger changes, however, is that if you’re interested in a scenic chairlift ride at Powderhorn Mountain Resort you must purchase your lift ticket at least 24 hours in advance.
Scenic chairlift rides will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26–27. Tickets cost $14 per person and can be purchased at powderhorn.com. Masks are mandatory inside the lodge and in the lift line.
While the view from Powderhorn’s lift is striking, it’s not the only way to enjoy Color Sunday. There are plenty of trails to hike and the Grand Mesa, Uncompangre and Gunnison National Forest (GMUG) has a list of its picks for the best color-viewing trails at bit.ly/3hOZYHi.
You also can stop in at the various businesses and lodges along the highway, and while the Grand Mesa Visitor Center is closed, its bathrooms are open.
In Cedaredge, on the Grand Mesa’s south side, there are a number of things to do during the weekend and the Cedaredge Area Chamber of Commerce has those events posted at its Facebook page.
Among the events is the Antique & Classic Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Town Museum, 338 S. Grand Mesa Drive. While you’re there, go for a museum tour and learn about the area’s history (pioneertown.org).
OH! IT’S TIME FOR POE!
In honor of the untimely death of Edgar Allan Poe, which occurred on Oct. 7, 1849, The Poe Project will bring the American author’s poetry and stories out for a fall celebration with a more macabre side.
Beginning Thursday, Oct. 1, and continuing through the first week of October, you can participate in various online Poe-inspired games and experiences.
The first of those experiences is watching the original film “Poe-Mythology: Nothing Stays Buried” from Zephyr Stage based in Fruita. From Oct. 1–7, the film can be viewed through zephyrstage.com, Zephyr Stage’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.
“Poe-Mythology” was created by Raquel Benham and Kim and Valerie Nuzzo and features performances of Poe’s poetry and stories along with original music. “It was great fun to do,” said Valerie Nuzzo, executive artistic director for Zephyr Stage.
Among the performances in the film is “The Raven” featuring Kim Nuzzo and “The Tell-Tale Heart” as told by Benham’s grandfather, because that is how she learned about Poe, Valerie Nuzzo said.
Moving from the stage to film has been a learning experience forced by COVID-19, but “it reminds me of the artist’s role in society,” Valerie Nuzzo said. “I think that people make art even in dark places. Poe lived in a very dark place and he died most likely from his addiction. He was an alcoholic.”
He suffered sickness and the loss of loved ones and yet, “he kept creating,” she said.
“Poe Mythology” is free to watch, but Zephyr is hopeful viewers will consider making a donation to the Cavalcade in Fruita where the theater group usually performs and which continues to be closed related to COVID-19. Donations can be made at cavalcadefruita.com.
Following up the release of “Poe-Mythology” will be performances of Poe’s poetry during the evening hours of First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Oct. 2, in downtown Grand Junction.
Members of Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, which organizes The Poe Project, will perform the author’s poetry in the plaza area with the “Chrome on the Range” buffalo sculpture outside Wells Fargo Bank along Fourth Street.
And continuing into the next week, fans of Poe can go to The Poe Project’s Facebook page to find information on several online activities Geek Parties will host, said Heather Nicholson with Geek Parties.
Those activities will include the Facebook posting event “Cool Story, Poe” with the opportunity to win door prizes, a interactive Poe-themed murder mystery performed online by Mesa Murder Mysteries and an online puzzle called Poe Escape Room.
For information and to join in the fun, go to Facebook.com/poeprojectgj.