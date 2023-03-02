Keller Williams' Grateful Grass is one of singer and guitarst Keller Williams many projects. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders will headline the Saturday, June 10, lineup at the 2023 Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival.
Bluegrass versions of the Grateful Dead's songs and a fiddle player with a Grammy are coming to the 2023 Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Festival.
The music lineup was announced today for the festival set for June 9–11 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
“Early Bird” festival passes and camping options will be on sale through May 31 at palisademusic.com.
The festival also is seeking volunteers: One four-hour volunteer shift will earn you a T-shirt and a one-day ticket to the festival. Volunteer longer and a three-day pass could be yours. Go to palisademusic.com/contact/ for information.
Here is the festival's music lineup and gate times:
Friday, June 9
Gates open at noon.
3 p.m. TBD
5 p.m. Pick & Howl
7 p.m. Rapidgrass
9 p.m. Big Richard
Saturday, June 10
Gates open at 9 a.m.
11 a.m. Lizzie No
1 p.m. TBD
3 p.m. Armchair Boogie
6 p.m. Fireside Collective
8:30 p.m. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders (Note: This band has your bluegrass-style Grateful Dead favorites.)
Sunday, June 11
Gates open at 9 a.m.
11 a.m. Stillhouse Junkies
1 p.m. Goodnight Texas
3:30 p.m. Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Note: This fiddle player has a Grammy.)