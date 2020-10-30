Five short films written, directed and performed by Central High School students will be shown in the CHS Thespians’ Fall Film Festival 2020.
There are two ways to take in this film festival.
It can be watched online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 7. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/35AXZ52.
It also can be seen at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in a Drive-In Movie Night in the high school’s parking lot, 550 Warrior Way. Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for Central students at https://bit.ly/34Bz6al. There is a limit of two tickets per patron.
Here are the films to be shown:
“Senior Prank” written and directed by Hannah Brown and Belle Goodrich.
“A Walk in the Park” written and directed by Sam Garrett.
“Guilty But Not For The Crime” written and directed by Mia Mansfield.
“Short” written and directed by Chad Nilsen.
“Static” written and directed by Raz Guire.
For information, look for Central Thespian Troupe on Facebook.
