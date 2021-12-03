The Gingerbread Contest Showcase, which is part of the annual Olde Fashioned Christmas in Palisade, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Palisade Community Building at Veterans Memorial Park.
Embrace the holiday spirit of Christmas past and present at the Olde Fashioned Christmas in Palisade.
This is a two-day celebration can be found on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3–4, in the downtown Palisade area.
It will all begin with music from elementary school carolers followed by the Palisade Peach Queen and the Town Grouch lighting the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Friday in the downtown plaza.
The Palisade parade of lights will begin next and if you find the night too brisk, warm up with hot chocolate served by the Taylor Elementary PTO or $1 cups of soup available from Altrusa’s Cup of Warmth at Slice O’Life Bakery.
The celebration will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Olde Town Holiday Village Market at Third and Main streets and will feature Palisade businesses and vendors. While you are there, watch for Santa Claus and the Gingerbread Boy and Girl, take a carriage ride, visit the photo booth and check out the Rotary’s silent auction.
The Chefs Soup Challenge also will be going on from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the downtown plaza with soups made by Grand Valley chefs.
The Gingerbread Contest Showcase will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Palisade Community Building at Veterans Memorial Park — if you still want to join the competition, go to palisadecoc.com to find the entry form as entries can be turned in Friday afternoon or early Saturday morning. Along with looking at the houses in the showcase, kids can pick up a cookie decorating kit to take home.
And on your way in or out of the Community Building, take a look at the live Nativity scene that will be created by the Palisade Baptist Church in Veterans Memorial Park.