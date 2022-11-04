With Daylight Saving Time ending on Sunday, in a way you’re set to gain an hour.
How will you use that hour? Here are our picks for entertainment in the coming days when you can put that hour to good use either resting up or sleeping in after attending an event.
NO. 1: COWBOY GATHERING
The Western Slope Cowboy Gathering will be the place to be for those who love stories — funny stories or serious ones, tales about cows or cowboys, accounts from the old west or the modern one.
These stories will spin out in poetry or music performed by 14 award-winning cowboy poets and western musicians at the gathering, among them the Grand Valley’s own Peggy Malone, Terry Nash and Nona Kelley Carver.
Even those who have never worn a cowboy hat or stepped foot on a ranch will enjoy the entertainment and atmosphere at the gathering on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4–5, at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court.
Each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be all kinds of performances and it is free to stay the entire time or drop in when you can. Donations are welcome.
The main performances will be from 6–9 p.m. each evening. Tickets cost $15 per evening, or $25 for a two-day pass. Tickets can be purchased at westernslopecowboygathering.com.
If you are still unsure of what to expect at the gathering, then view videos of past events at westernslopecowboygathering.com.
NO. 2: CULTURE FEST
Learn about Bulgaria, Colombia, Uganda or Ukraine and many other countries and cultures during Culture Fest at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
This annual event celebrates the diverse cultural heritage of Mesa County residents through displays and booths, entertainment and a juried art show. Admission is free.
The Culture Fest Art Show is already on display in the Central Library’s east hallway. A reception, juror’s talk and awards will be from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Central Library. The exhibit can be viewed through Dec. 15.
Culture Fest will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Central Library with more than a dozen countries represented with informational tables.
The festival’s performance program starts at 11:05 a.m. Saturday with Nigerian drumming and will continue with dancing from Nueva Generacion Folklorico, Jewish music, African-American music and a martial arts demonstration.
For information about Culture Fest, go to mesacountylibraries.org.
NO. 3: AMPED 2 OPEN
Powderhorn Mountain Resort will get skiers and snowboarders excited for the coming winter season with the film event Amped 2 Open.
Doors will open for Amped 2 Open at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
The evening will start with the short film “The Uninvited” at 7:30 p.m. with the main feature, Matchstick Productions’ “Anywhere From Here” at 8 p.m.
“‘Anywhere From Here’ explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. … This film features the best freeskiers in the world, exploring the greatest skiing the planet has to offer at the highest levels,” according to information at facebook.com/SkiPowderhorn/.
Admission costs $10 and 2022–23 winter season Powderhorn passholders get in free with a photo ID.
Along with enjoying the films, the evening will feature giveaways, and winners must be present to win.
For information, go to facebook.com/SkiPowderhorn/ or powderhorn.com.
NO. 4: BEER FEST
Support Colorado Mesa University Student Life clubs and organizations while sampling winter beers during the Great West Winter Beer Fest at CMU.
More then 40 vendors will have their winter beers available to taste from 4–8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at The Plaza outside the University Center at CMU.
Wear your best ’90s snow gear and enter the event’s costume contest.
Tickets cost $30 and include a tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets. This event is presented by Fisher’s Liquor Barn.
If for some reason you’re not able to make it to Beer Fest, then perhaps Sour Fest will fit into your schedule better.
Sour Fest will go from 11 a.m. to close on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road. It will offer tastes of wood-aged barrel sours from seven breweries, free swag and corn hole all day.
Between 2–7 p.m. there will be a bottle tasting featuring a new brewery every hour.
For information about Sour Fest, go to facebook.com/HandlebarGJ.
NO. 5: LED ZEPPELIN IV
The musicians in the Black Jacket Symphony have re-created 42 albums note for note, from “Purple Rain” by Prince to “Damn the Torpedoes” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
The group is now touring with Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album — it was untitled and is known as Led Zeppelin IV — and performing other Led Zeppelin hits.
Released in 1970, this is the album includes “Stairway to Heaven,” “Black Dog” and “Rock and Roll.”
If you’re a Led Zeppelin fan or a fan of rock from the U.K., then get to this concert.
It will be at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20–$30 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
For information about Back Jacket Symphony, go to blackjacketsymphony.com/.