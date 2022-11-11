Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. On Friday and through the weekend, make it a point to thank a veteran or current member of the military for his or her service to our country.
Here are our entertainment picks for this Veterans Day weekend.
NO. 1: VETERANS DAY
A parade to honoring those who served in the U.S. military will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Grand Junction.
Take a U.S. flag to wave and thank our country’s veterans with your presence at this parade down Main Street from Eighth Street to Second Street.
This parade is organized by the Veterans Committee of the Western Slope.
NO. 2: PINK THE RINK
Attend a Colorado Mesa University ice hockey game while joining the local fight against cancer.
CMU’s hockey team’s sixth annual Pink the Rink charity game will be at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at River City Sportplex, 2515 Riverside Parkway.
Admission costs $10.
The Mavericks will face the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks during this game to benefit the St. Mary’s Cancer Assistance Fund, which supports local cancer patients.
While you’re there, you also can purchase a Pink the Rink T-shirt or hockey jersey.
For information about CMU’s ice hockey team, go to cmumavericks.com/sports/club-mens-ice-hockey.
For online tickets to the game, go to coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
NO. 3: WORKS IN PROGRESS
Colorado Mesa University’s dance program will offer an inside look at where choreographers find their inspiration and the processes they use to set a dance piece.
Dance Works-in-Progress will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11–12, in the Mesa Experimental Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
This will be an informal concert featuring pieces that student choreographers Shyann Bertrand, Rena Ruiz and Mallory Christopher began rehearsing at the beginning of the fall semester, according to a news release.
This concert will be the final showing of the students’ pieces that will be considered for inclusion in “New Horizons,” the dance program’s February concert.
The evening also will include excerpts from pieces being set by faculty members Kathy Diehl and Gabbie Cahill.
For information about this concert as well as CMU’s full 2022–23 theater and dance season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
NO. 4: MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR
Mountainfilm on Tour is back in Grand Junction for the first time since the pandemic began.
This screening of inspiration short films will be from 3–6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. A $15 donation at the door is encouraged and will support the Western Colorado Alliance.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. for a happy hour with drinks and music by Tim + Richard and a silent auction to check out.
Mountainfilm on Tour is well-known for its films featuring the beauty and adventure to be had around the world. For information about Mountainfilm in Telluride and the tour, go to mountainfilm.org.
For information about the Western Colorado Alliance, go to westerncoloradoalliance.org, and for information about the event, go to avalontheatregj.com.
NO. 5: STARS & STRIPES USO SHOW
With excellent timing for Veterans Day weekend, the Grand Mesa a Cappella Chorus Sweet Adelines will present a Stars & Stripes USO Show.
This show with swing music, comedy and dancing will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Love Recital Hall in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Advance tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for those age 65 and older or 13–18, $5 for those age 12 and younger. There also are discounts for veterans. Tickets are available from chorus members, JB Hart Music, Roper Music, Sarah’s Salon and Trophy Case.
Tickets also will be available at the door; however the cost will go up by $2.
Along with featuring the Grand Mesa Chorus, the headliner will be the De’ Ja Vu Quartet, a comedic group from Denver.
Additional performers will be the Steppin’ Up! Quartet, Somethin’s Cookin’ Quartet, Canyon Grand Quartet, Harmonic Junction Quartet, the Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus and Cassie Knight, the Grand Mesa Chorus’ 2002 scholarship winner.
For information about this show, go to grandmesaacappella.com or facebook.com/grandmesaAcappella.