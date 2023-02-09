DANCE OVER
Step out for “New Horizons,” a concert from Colorado Mesa University’s dance program.
Opening night for this concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $8 for students and youth and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“New Horizons” will feature choreography from CMU faculty and select students along with guest artist Brit Falcon, who set a new work with students in early February.
Falcon is an interdisciplinary artist and performer, and her project-based group Falcon Dance, is the artist-in-residence at Gibney Dance in New York City, a news release said.
ART AND FILM
An afternoon and evening inspired by Black History Month will offer both art and film.
Organized by the local group Black Citizens and Friends, there will be a Black History Month art show and silent auction that opens at 4 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
The artwork on display was created at two local paint-and-sip events. Admission is free.
This will be followed by a screening of the film “Till” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Avalon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at Ticketmaster.com.
“Till,” rated PG-13, was released last year. It tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s pursuit of justice after her teenage son, Emmett Till, was lynched in 1955.
Info: blackcitizensandfriends.com.
GO WEST
Let the Grand Junction Lions Club show you “How the West Was Won” at its 2023 Carnival and Parade.
The western themed parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday downtown on Main Street and generally features humorous costumes and antics in accordance with the theme.
The carnival will be from 5–8 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St. There will be all kinds of carnival games to play, each costing a $1.
There also will be a raffle for items such as a Dream Maker Spa, custom gold necklace, dirt bike and more. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Lions Club members.
Money raised at this event will be donated to local organizations.
Info: facebook.com/gjlions; gjlions.org.
GET A SEAT
If you’re fortunate, there still will be a ticket left for you to see Bruce Cockburn at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Cockburn is on his 50th Anniversary Concert Tour: 2nd Attempt. The Canadian-born musician is a legend with 33 albums released in the past 40 years and a list of awards that goes back further than that.
Tickets to his show cost $35–$55 at Ticketmaster.com.
Info: brucecockburn.com.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:12:36 AM
Sunset: 05:44:21 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:11:30 AM
Sunset: 05:45:31 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:10:22 AM
Sunset: 05:46:41 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:09:13 AM
Sunset: 05:47:50 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:08:04 AM
Sunset: 05:48:59 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 73%
Sunrise: 07:06:53 AM
Sunset: 05:50:08 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 07:05:41 AM
Sunset: 05:51:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
