ON THE RISE
Check out a couple up-and-comers in country music.
Tanner Usrey will play in a show from 7–10 p.m. Wednesday at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way.
The Texas singer/songwriter’s current single is “Pick Up Your Phone,” and his song “The Light” was featured in the Season 4 finale of the show “Yellowstone.”
Opening for Usrey is JD Clayton, who released his debut album, “Long Way From Home,” on Jan. 27.
Tickets to this show cost $15–$40 at warehouse2565.com.
COMEDY NIGHT
You can see him on Netflix: “Brian Regan: On The Rocks.”
You can see him on Amazon Prime: Mugsy on “Loudermilk.”
He’s also on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” regularly.
But you can see Brian Regan live at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $45.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Looking for a warm up for this show? Check out the Bits & Brews Comedy Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave.
Tickets cost $10 for this evening of comedy hosted by the local comedians at Joke Junction. Tickets are available at the door or at eventbrite.com.
EXPLORE BY FILM
The 2022–23 Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is “an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world,” from vistas to environmental issues to action sports, according to a news release.
Presented by Rotary Club of Grand Junction, screenings will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24–25, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets cost $25 per day or $45 for both days.
Those wanting to catch an early screening can do so at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Egyptian Theater, 452 Main St., in Delta. Tickets cost $15.
Go to banffgj.com for ticket links.
There are 24 films that will be shown over three days. Proceeds from the event will be given to local nonprofits.
Info: banffgj.com.
PEA PICKIN’
If you’re a fan of old-time and bluegrass music played in a one-of-a-kind setting, then the Pea Green Saturday Night Concert Series is the place for you.
With music, comedy skits and barnyard humor, the series’ February concert will be from 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pea Green Community Center, which can be found in an old grange hall off the intersection of Colorado Highway 348 and Banner Road southwest of Delta.
The Last Spike, The Queen Bees and The Pea Green Brothers are all set to perform.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Seating is limited, so get there early and take snacks to share.
Admission is $15.
Info: Facebook.com/PeaGreenSN.
MUSICAL MOOD
The Western Colorado Chorale is finally offering a full performance season for the first time in nearly three years.
Its Winter Concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Love Recital Hall of Colorado Mesa University’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
The 60-voice chorale will be accompanied by a guest string quartet and a pianist for this concert, which will feature works from about 10 composers. Monte Atkinson, who founded the chorale and is serving as interim musical director, will conduct the concert.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and can be purchased at gjso.org/concerts/events. Admission is free for children and CMU students and employees.