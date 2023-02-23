GET THE BLUES
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is just 24, but he has the “defining blues voice of his generation,” according to a news release.
His 2021 album “662” won a Grammy, and his debut 2019 album “Kingfish” was nominated for a Grammy — Ingram was still a teenager when he cut that debut.
Ingram has played at the White House and Apollo Theater in New York. He was picked to open for The Rolling Stones in London’s Hyde Park and has appeared on multiple TV and radio shows.
The Mississippi bluesman will play at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St.
Tickets cost $30–$35 at mesatheater.com. For blues fans, this is a ticket to get.
NIGHT FOR ART
After three years away, Omnia Contemporary is finally back!
The art gallery will reopen with the show “Twenty-Five” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in its space at 639 Main St.
“Twenty-Five” will feature the work of 25 artists, each with an original work on a 12x12 wooden panel.
After viewing “Twenty-Five,” check out other receptions and openings happening Friday, including:
“Images of the Hinterlands” at Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave.
“We’re All Mad Here” at Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St.
“Jac Kephart” at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
“Osmosis” at Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, in Fruita.
See the Entertainment calendar for details about these and other art events.
EXPRESSIONS IN STYLE
Fashion, culture and the theme “time” will get a unique spin during the fifth annual Cultural Inclusion Council’s Fashion Show at Colorado Mesa University.
The show is a chance for the council’s seven student groups to showcase their cultures. Past shows have included cultural dancing, music and poetry in addition to the presentation of clothing designs created and worn by students.
The show will be from 6–9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Meyer Ballroom at the University Center, 2455 N. 12th St. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Dinner will be served. There will be giveaways, a photo booth and more.
General admission tickets cost $25. VIP tickets cost $35. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
FLY TO NEVERLAND
This is the last day you can catch Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys and the Darling children — Wendy, John and Michael — in Colorado West Performing Arts Company’s production of “Peter Pan.”
But there are four performances of this professional ballet to choose from. “Peter Pan” can be seen at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3–4, and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4–5, all at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
However, beware Captain Hook and his pirates, who are bent on revenge in this adventure that includes pixie dust, mermaids, faeries and more.
HEARD THE ‘RUMOURS’?
The Black Jacket Symphony will return to Grand Junction, this time with a concert featuring Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.”
The 1977 album from the British-American rock band will be recreated in full along with a set of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits.
The show will be at 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20–$30 at Ticketmaster.com.
“Rumours” is among 42 classic albums in The Black Jacket Symphony’s repertoire — it performed Led Zeppelin IV at its November show in Grand Junction — and its musicians change based on the album.
“It’s a full night of rock and roll magic — plus a visual experience unlike any other,” according to blackjacketsymphony.com.