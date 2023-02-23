030123-otc-kingfish1.jpg

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will bring the blues to town with a show at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. Tickets to see this Grammy-award winning artist are available at mesatheater.com.

GET THE BLUES

CMU CULTURAL INCLUSION COUNCIL

The fifth annual Cultural Inclusion Council Fashion Show will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Meyer Ballroom at the University Center at Colorado Mesa Unviersity. The council’s seven student groups will add cultural expressions and entertainment to the clothing deisgns created and modeled by students. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
COLORADO WEST PERFORMING ARTS COmpany

Peter Pan whispers to Tinkerbell as Wendy, John and Michael Darling curiously watch during a scene from “Peter Pan,” the latest ballet from Colorado West Performing Arts Company. Performances of “Peter Pan” will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3–4, and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4–5. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” in its entirety during a show at 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Ticket are available through Ticketmaster.com.