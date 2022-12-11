ACOUSTIC HOURS
Spend some weeknight time with a local voice, local beer and local food.
Chuck Ray from the local band Wave 11 will play an acoustic show from 5:30–7:30 p.m. every Thursday in December at Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
While taking in Ray’s music, enjoy the latest that Base Camp has on tap and food from Underdog Cheese, which will be at the craft brewery from noon to 7 p.m. each Thursday in December.
TWINKLE LIGHTS
The Western Colorado Botanical Gardens will put on its sparkling, holiday best for a one-evening event.
Winter at the Gardens: Festival of Lights will be from 6–8 p.m. Friday at the gardens, 655 Struthers Ave. Admission is free to this event organized by the nonprofit STRiVE.
“Experience a winter wonderland atmosphere while touring the gardens, glowing with festive lighting,” says a description of the event at facebook.com/WCBotanicalGardens.
Santa will be there, and kids are welcome to bring their Christmas lists.
GIFT SHOP
The Colorado Vintner’s Collective will host its third annual outdoors Collective Christmas Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3674 G Road in Palisade.
Warm up with hot cider or mulled wine and pick out unique gifts handmade by the local artisans participating in the market.
Get a bite from Cygnus Coffee Bus and Underdog Cheese as you enjoy the fresh air and festive atmosphere.
MUSICAL FUN
Spend a hilarious, fairy tale evening with a green ogre, a feisty princess and talking donkey.
“Shrek the Musical” will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Can’t make it Saturday? There also will be shows at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children age 10 and younger, $19 for seniors age 55 and older. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Brought to the stage by The Theatre Project, this will be a full presentation of the Tony Award-winning musical based on the beloved animated film, “Shrek.”
Info: avalontheatregj.com.
LIVE NATIVITY
You start in Nazareth and end in Bethlehem, but in reality you only need to go northwest of Fruita to see this Live Nativity.
Sunday will be the final day for this popular Christmas event organized by a group of friends and neighbors.
The Live Nativity will be from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1280 20 Road.
This event is all outside, so dress appropriately for the cold weather and for uneven walking in a field.
Each evening will begin at 5 p.m. with the opening of a petting zoo, carol singing and crafts for kids. There will be cocoa and cookies to enjoy.
Upon arrival, register promptly for a tour. Each tour will run about 40 minutes — the last tour leaves at 8:30 p.m. — and includes seven stations that tell the story of the birth of Christ.
Admission is free and donations are accepted.