AVALON HITS 100
Avalon Theatre will celebrate its 100th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 5, and the Avalon Theatre Foundation is throwing a party.
In keeping with the Avalon’s identity as place where the community has gathered to see performances of all kinds, this party will include art, music, dance and high energy.
Artrageous, an “electrifying art and music circus,” will perform an interactive show from 7:30–10 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets range in cost from $18 to $48 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Artrageous is a troupe of artists, musicians, singers and dancers who “pay tribute to a variety of art forms, icons and musical genres throughout the evening” and create five giant art pieces on stage with the help of the audience.
To learn about Artrageous, go to artrageousshow.com and avalontheatregj.com.
To learn about the Avalon’s 100th birthday and about this and other events in its centennial celebration, go to avalontheatrefoundation.org.
ART IN WINTER
Winter is stealing the show at Orbit ArtSpace.
The exhibit “Winter Series will open at 5 p.m. Friday the gallery at 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, in Fruita.
It will be on display through the end of February. Info: orbitartspace.com.
Also opening on Friday is an art show featuring the work of Dead Rat Ink and Jenna Sterling.
It can be viewed from 5–9 p.m. Friday at Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, in downtown Grand Junction.
Info: facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
SWING BY
No dance experience? That’s fine. No partner? Come anyway.
But you must be able to follow directions for this evening of dancing and fun for everyone, even littles.
The annual Family Dance as well as a Contra Dance are scheduled for Saturday evening at the Margery Ballroom, which can be found upstairs at 523 ½ Main St. The Celtic band Fifth Reel will supply the music and Ron Young will call out all the directions to the dances.
The Family Dance with all ages welcome will be from 5–6:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 per family or $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5–18 and kids younger than 5 dance for free.
A Contra Dance will begin at 7 p.m. and will be for dancers age 10 and older. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students older than 18, $5 for ages 10–17.
Dress is casual and comfortable.
Info: fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
BEATLES EXPERIENCE
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute is returning to Grand Junction with its note-for-note Beatles tribute show.
It will go from 7–9:30 p.m. Sunday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St.
Tickets cost $35–$55, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
For the doubters out there, know that The Fab Four tribute is so good, it garnered the band an Emmy Award.
Each performance includes three costume changes to represent the Beatles different eras and a keen attention to detail so that “the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing,” according to information from the band.
Info: thefabfour.com.
A MASTERPIECE
Masterpiece on Rocky Mountain PBS is a favorite for many and its winter/spring schedule begins Sunday.
First up are the starts of the third seasons for both “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” and “All Creatures Great and Small.”
“Miss Scarlet and The Duke” will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on Rocky Mountain PBS. It will be followed at 8 p.m. by “All Creatures Great and Small.”
Masterpiece’s winter/spring schedule will continue in March with the third and final season of “Sanditon,” a mini-series adapted from Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel.
Also coming on Masterpiece is a new series: “Tom Jones,” a new adaptation of Henry Fielding’s novel “The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.”