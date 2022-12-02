CHRISTMAS PRESENT
It is opening night for “A Christmas Carol,” a musical based on the novel by Charles Dickens.
The performance will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 ½ Road. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Seating is limited.
“A Christmas Carol” will be directed by Josh James, who also wrote the production going scene by scene from the book and incorporating its dialogue whenever possible. There is a cast of more than two dozen local adults and children.
Admission is free and all monetary donations will be given to the Community Food Bank.
Performances will continue at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
GET IN THE SPIRIT
If you haven’t yet had time to admire downtown’s holiday lights, then do so during the Spirit of Christmas Walk from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Grand Junction.
This event is organized by downtown business owners.
Quartets, choirs, bands, poets and theater and dance groups will bring music and performances to downtown. There also will be ice sculpting. While taking in these sights and sounds, there will be complimentary drinks and treats to try from various downtown businesses.
Keep an eye out for Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will pay the area a visit during this event that also will feature horse-drawn carriage rides though downtown.
‘HAP-HAP-HAPPIEST CHRISTMAS’
It’s wacky, hilarious and a Christmas tradition at Avalon Theatre. It’s the annual showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” featuring the Griswold family in all of its haphazard, holiday glory.
This classic film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 and include a drink, small popcorn and entry into a drawing for a “fabulous prize,” according to avalontheatregj.com.
Released in 1989, “Christmas Vacation” is rated PG-13.
For event information, go to avalontheatregj.com. For tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
FOLLOW THE PARADE
Continue the fun with the Griswold family (see event Dec. 9) with the Fruita Parade of Lights and its theme, “A Griswold Christmas.”
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Fruita, starting on Aspen Avenue and weaving its way toward the Fruita Community Center on North Cherry Street.
It’s sure to be a display of beautiful holiday lights and quirky family fun.
To view a map of the parade route, go to fruitachamber.org/a-griswold-christmas-3/.
If you get downtown early, check out the Artist’s Market from 1–5 p.m. Saturday at Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 103. Info: facebook.com/orbitartspace.
MAKE TRACKS
Seeing the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club’s Christmas Train Show has become tradition for many in the valley.
This is the 34th year the club has offered the show, which allows people to watch model trains zip along the tracks on both the club’s indoor and outdoor layouts.
The train show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10–11, and continues Dec. 17–18, Dec. 24, 26 and 31, at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road.
Admission costs $2 for children, $5 for adults or $10 for a family (cash or check only).
After seeing the model trains and working on a scavenger hunt, folks can take a ride on a tractor train or a vintage firetruck, greet Santa Claus and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.
For information about the club, go to gvmrc.org.