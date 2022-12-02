113022-otc-gingerbread.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

A Gingerbread Contest & Showcase will be part of Palisade’s Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2–3, in Palisade.

FRIDAY, DEC 2

OLDE FASHIONED

Fruita Parade of Lights 2019
Buy Now

FILE - A member of the Fruita Monument High School marching band plays the flute during Parade of Lights on Main Street on Saturday.
Model railroad exhibit
Buy Now

Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel

MAKING TRACKS

A Rio Grande model coal train trudges over a trestle at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F. Road. The Grand Valley Railroad Club moved its Christmas show outside on the G scale layout. The train show, which includes a ride-on train that shows off the whole property, continues for the next two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry to the site is free, but tickets are required for the train rides. See gjsentinel.com for a photo gallery and video.

Model railroad exhibit