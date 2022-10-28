Add a few extra layers to that Halloween costume, and snag the gear you’ll need for winter skiing or boarding. Or get inside for a vibrant show at Avalon Theatre.
Here are our entertainment best bets for the coming days.
NO. 1: HALLOWEEN FUN
Halloween parties, costume contests and trick-or-treat events abound from Friday, Oct. 28, through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31.
Any of these days or nights you can find multiple spots with local live music and drinks for adults or treats for kids.
One that caught our eyes was The Nightmare on 12th Street Block Party.
This family event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot between Little Caesar Pizza and Spirit Halloween on the southeast corner of 12th Street and Orchard Avenue.
The Justice League of Hope will be there along with the local “Ghostbusters” car and a mini car show.
DJ Avatar and DJ Doc Lawrence will bring the music and those who attend are sure to find plenty of treats along with some tricks.
For information, search for The Nightmare on 12th Street on Facebook.com.
NO. 2: GLOWING PUMPKINS
Fall at the Gardens: Harvest Illuminated has filled the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens with glowing pumpkin sculptures, some small and others huge and all amazing.
This event started Thursday and will continue from 5–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28–29, at the gardens, 641 Struthers Ave.
These sculptures were carved by Willy Tuz, owner of Colorado Fruit Designs, and his crew of friends and professional pumpkin carvers, who also will be giving pumpkin carving demonstrations during the event.
As an added benefit, Harvest Illuminated is a fundraiser for Strive, which offers programs and work opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Advance tickets cost $22 for adults, $12 for youth, and those 65 and older and tickets can be purchased at strivecolorado.org.
Tickets purchased at the gate will cost $25 for adults, $15 for youth. Admission is free for children younger than 5.
And for those who have been following Tuz’s progress on the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars”: Tuz’s team, the Lollipop Lunatics, is in the competition’s finals.
The next episode of “Halloween Wars” will air Sunday, Oct. 30, on the Food Network.
NO. 3: GEAR UP
Temperatures have plummeted, snow has arrived on Grand Mesa and it’s time for the National Ski Patrol Swap.
You can find new or used and discounted skis, snowboards, boots and more gear to get you on the slopes during the coming winter.
Tip: This is a two-day event, but for the best selection and deals, get there at the beginning.
The swap will go from 4–9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Community Building at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50. Friday’s admission is $10. There will be food, beer and wine available to purchase during the evening.
The swap will reopen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Community Building. Admission costs $5.
For information about the swap, go to Facebook.com/PNSPCO or https://bit.ly/3TYYg9s.
NO. 4: SHOWTIME
There are two shows coming to Avalon Theatre that will warm this weekend’s brisk fall evenings.
Cherish the Ladies is the second concert of the season for Community Concerts of the Grand Valley and a limited number of tickets are still available.
The show will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com or at the Avalon’s box office.
Cherish the Ladies is a New York-based, all-female group that performs Celtic music and uses a variety of instruments from penny whistle to violin to accordion.
For information about the group, go to cherishtheladies.com and communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox takes popular music from today and gives it a vintage spin back into the 20th century — Miley Cyrus becomes The Platters, Bruno Mars becomes Frank Sinatra and The Spice Girls become The Andrews Sisters, according to postmodernjukebox.com.
This show with singers, dancers and instrumentalists will be at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Avalon. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $35–$85 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
For concert information, go to avalontheatregj.com.