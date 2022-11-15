BIG TICKET: Get your tickets now for these shows Nov 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print SPECIAL TO THE SENTINELSee Royal Bliss on Friday, Nov. 18, at Mesa Theater, 538 Main St. SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL AVALON THEATER645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.comWarren Miller’s “Daymaker,” Nov. 30, $22.Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 2, $34–$54.“A Christmas Classic,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 15, $25–$45.“Shrek the Musical,” The Theatre Project, Dec. 16–18, $10–$25.“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Jan. 8, $35–$55.Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 new date, Jan. 12 sold out, $37.50–$77.50.n “John Williams — Maestro of the Movies,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $25–$45.n Surfin’ Party Band — The Beach Boys Tribute, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Jan. 15.n Samantha Fish, Jan. 21, $28–$48.WAREHOUSE25SIXTY-FIVE2565 American Way,warehouse2565.comBourbon & Beers, Nov. 17, $40–$65.Chancey Williams, Nov. 19, $20–$40.Chase Bryant, Nov. 26, $20–$40.Aaron Watson, Dec. 2, $25.Collin Raye, Dec. 8, $30–$75.Holiday Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra Concert, Dec. 21.Skip Ewing, Dec 22, $20–$40.Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, $20–$1,500.Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, sold out.MESA THEATER538 Main St.,mesatheater.comRoyal Bliss, Nov. 18, $10–$18.Mac Sabbath, Nov. 19, $19–$24.Cutthroat Youth, Nov. 20, $10.Blitzkid, Nov. 26, $15–$50.Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night), Dec. 3, $15–$20.The Harp Twins, Dec. 16, $20.Dead Horses, Dec. 17, $13–$15.Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITYcoloradomesa.universitytickets.comWindSync, Dec. 1, $12–$15.Best of the West PRISM, Dec. 2, $12–$15. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Theater John Williams Spencer Crandall Linguistics Music Ticket Mesa Symphony Orchestra Concert Show University Elton Dan Tribute Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 1% 22° 41° Tue Tuesday 41°/22° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:30 AM Sunset: 04:59:57 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:35 AM Sunset: 04:59:13 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thu 1% 24° 44° Thu Thursday 44°/24° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:59:40 AM Sunset: 04:58:32 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 17° 39° Fri Friday 39°/17° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:00:45 AM Sunset: 04:57:52 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 19° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/19° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:50 AM Sunset: 04:57:14 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 21° 46° Sun Sunday 46°/21° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:54 AM Sunset: 04:56:38 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 25° 47° Mon Monday 47°/25° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:58 AM Sunset: 04:56:04 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business