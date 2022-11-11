BIG TICKET: Get your tickets now for these shows Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print SPECIAL TO THE SENTINELWith a Texas Red Dirt country sound, the Josh Abbott Band will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Christopher Thomas is set to open the show. SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL Facebook Twitter Email Print AVALON THEATER645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.comLeo Kottke, Nov. 11, $35–$40.Mountainfilm On Tour, Nov. 13, $15.The Everly Set, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Nov. 15.Warren Miller’s “Daymaker,” Nov. 30, $22.Michael Martin Murphy’s Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 2, $34–$54.“A Christmas Classic,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 15, $25–$45.“Shrek the Musical,” The Theatre Project, Dec. 16–18, $10–$25.“The Nutcracker,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, Dec. 21–23, $30–$55.“Nunsense,” High Dessert Opera, Dec. 31, $15–$40.The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, Jan. 8, $35–$55.Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Jan. 11 new date, Jan. 12 sold out, $37.50–$77.50.WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE2565 American Way, warehouse2565.comJosh Abbott Band, Nov. 12, $20–$50.Bourbon & Beers, Nov. 17, $40–$65.Chancey Williams, Nov. 19, $20–$40.Chase Bryant, Nov. 26, $20–$40.Aaron Watson, Dec. 2, $25.Collin Raye, Dec. 8, $30–$75.Holiday Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra Concert, Dec. 21.Skip Ewing, Dec 22, $20–$40.Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, $20–$1,500.Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, sold out.MESA THEATER538 Main St., mesatheater.comHatebreed, Nov. 12, $35–$40.Royal Bliss, Nov. 18, $10–$18.Mac Sabbath, Nov. 19, $19–$24.Blitzkid, Nov. 26, $15–$50.Noche de Verano Sin Ti (Bad Bunny Night), Dec. 3, $15–$20.The Harp Twins, Dec. 16, $20.Dead Horses, Dec. 17, $13–$15.Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITYcoloradomesa.universitytickets.comDance Works-in-Progress, Nov. 11–12, $10.WindSync, Dec. 1, $12–$15.Best of the West PRISM, Dec. 2, $12–$15. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Theater Music Mesa University Ticket Spencer Crandall Rocket Band Elton Dan Linguistics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 24° 45° Thu Thursday 45°/24° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM Sunset: 05:03:58 PM Humidity: 76% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 23° 42° Fri Friday 42°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM Sunset: 05:03:06 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 26° 44° Sat Saturday 44°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:54:11 AM Sunset: 05:02:15 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Generally fair. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 25° 48° Sun Sunday 48°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:55:17 AM Sunset: 05:01:27 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: NW @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 24° 44° Mon Monday 44°/24° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:56:22 AM Sunset: 05:00:40 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/21° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:57:28 AM Sunset: 04:59:55 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 22° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:33 AM Sunset: 04:59:11 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business