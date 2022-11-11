111122-oa-bigticket.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

With a Texas Red Dirt country sound, the Josh Abbott Band will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way. Christopher Thomas is set to open the show.

AVALON THEATER

645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com