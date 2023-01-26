LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER
925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com
Ice Cube, April 22, sold out.
Jim Gaffigan, May 18, $45–$75.
AVALON THEATRE
645 Main St., avalontheatregj.com, ticketmaster.com
Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Review, Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, Feb. 2.
Judy Collins, Feb. 8, $32.50–$62.50.
“Re:Awakening,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, Feb. 11–12, $25–$45.
“Sherlock Jr.,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, Feb. 13, $5–$7.
“Journey Reflections,” BYU International Folk Dancers, Feb. 14, $15.
Bruce Cockburn, Feb. 19, $35–$55.
Brian Regan, Feb. 23, $45.50–$65.50.
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Feb. 24–25, $25.
Home Free, Feb. 26, $39.50–$59.50.
“Peter Pan,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, March 3–5, $20–$40.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, March 6, $20–$30.
“Cinderella,” World Ballet Series, March 9, $39–$89.
“Classical Goes West,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, March 11–12, $25–$45.
“King Kong,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, March 13, $5–$7.
Croce Plays Corce with A.J. Croce, March 17, $29–$49.
Garrison Keillor Tonight, March 31, $29–$49.
“Key Largo,” Avalon Centennial Film & Lecture Series, April 17, $5–$7.
“Classics, Romantics & Modern Day Works,” Colorado West Performing Arts Company, April 21–22, $20–$40.
“Beginnings — A Celebration of the Music of Chicago,” Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, April 25.
“Brahms & Rutter,” Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, April 29, $25–$45.
John Crist, May 20, $47.75–$57.75.
WAREHOUSE 25SIXTY-FIVE
2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com
War Hippies, Feb. 4, $15–$25.
Spencer Crandall, Feb. 9, $15–$25.
Trey Lewis, Feb. 16., $15–$40.
Josh Ward, Feb. 17, $28–$189.
Tanner Usrey, Feb. 22, $15–$40.
’90s Party with Ninety Percent 90s, Feb. 24., $10–$25.
Still They Ride: The Very Best of Journey,” Feb. 25.
JigJam, March 30.
Kenny Feilder and The Cowboy Killers, April 28.
Creed Fisher, April 29, $15–$40.
MESA THEATER
538 Main St., mesatheater.com
Fleshgod Apocalypse, Feb. 22, $25–$30.
Spafford, Feb. 23, $20–$25.
NEW: 40 Oz. To Freedom — Tribute to Sublime, Feb. 24, $12–$16.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, March 2, $30–$35.
Girls Night Out — Magic Hunks, March 8, $25–$50.
The Spill Canvas, March 10, $25–$30.
NEW: Jackie Greene, March 11, $29.50–$34.50.
Walter Trout, March 15, $22–$27.
Legendary Shack Shakers, March 24, $20–$22.
Jeff Leeson, March 25, $20–$30.
NEW: The Meteors, March 28, $15–$20.
MarchFourth Marching Band, April 3, $25–$28.
Hemlock, April 13, $15–$20.
Micro Wrestling Federation, April 14, $20–$40.
Pop Evil, April 15, $25–$27.50.
Elton Dan & The Rocket Band, April 26, $30–$70.
Steve Hofstetter, April 28, $25–$100.
Reverend Horton Heat, April 29, $25–$30.
Built to Spill, May 11, $25–$30.
Framing the Red, May 12, $16–$18.
Overtime, May 26, $25–$75.
NEW: Giovannie and The Hired Guns, June 21, $20–$25.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY
Kevin von Kempen, percussion, Feb. 1, $15–$18.
Young Artist Competition, Grand Junction Symphony Guild, Feb. 4, $10.
New Horizons Dance Concert, Feb. 16–18, $8–$18.
Edgar Cruz, Feb. 21, $15–$18.
Winter Concert, Western Colorado Chorale, Feb. 25–26, $5–$18.
“Floyd Collins,” March 8–18, $10–$24.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 13–22, $10–$24.
Masterworks Concert, Western Colorado Chorale, April 29–30.