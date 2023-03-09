Stand Up for Heroes Benefit 2018
Buy Now

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at Las Colonias Amphitheater in Grand Junction on Sept. 18 as part of "The Fun Tour."

LAS COLONIAS AMPHITHEATER

925 Struthers Ave., theampgj.com, ticketmaster.com

031523-otc-ajcroce.jpg

Joshua Black Wilkins/Special to the Sentinel
Piano keyboard
Buy Now

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, will host the Dueling Pianos for two upcoming shows. The Dueling Pianos Dinner Show will be Friday, Dec. 30, and the Dueling Pianos Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party will be Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets and information about the shows can be found at warehouse2565.com.
031523-oct-bobcatgoldthwait.jpg

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
031523-otc-floydcollins.jpg

COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY/Special to the Sentinel

Performances will continue for the musical “Floyd Collins” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, March 15–18, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the Mesa Experimental Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St. CMU student and actor Brendan Lowry plays the title role in the musical, which is based on the true story of a Kentucky caver in the 1920s. Tickets are available at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.

Tags

Recommended for you