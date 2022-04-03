Panel discussion at CMU features author, journalist
Journalist and author Bari Weiss will be part of a panel discussion event at Colorado Mesa University.
Weiss’ book “How to Fight Anti-Semitism” was released in 2019. Her podcast is named “Honestly with Bari Weiss.” She founded the “Common Sense with Bari Weiss” digital newsletter.
The panel discussion with Weiss, CMU President John Marshall and CMU board of trustees member David Foster will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
This event is presented by Jewish Colorado and CMU’s Civic Forum. For information, go to coloradomesa.edu/civic-forum/bari-weiss.html.
Workshop offers tips about how to write for laughs
The common ground of comedy and writing will be the subject of the next Writers Night from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center of Western Colorado, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The workshop “Comedy for Everybody (no matter what you write!)” will be presented by Emilie Stickley, co-founder of the local comedy group Joke Junction.
“Come and chat with a local comedian as she shares her approach to writing for standup and stringing together the perfect set,” said a news release from the Western Colorado Writers Forum, which is hosting this workshop.
To register to attend in person, go to westerncoloradowriters.org. This workshop also can be attended via Zoom, however registration must be made before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Novelist riding the rails to book signing in GJ
Ed Davis, author of “The Last Professional,” will be featured with a question-and-answer session and book signing at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
“The Last Professional” is a novel about two men hopping railroad cars, the younger man looking for a new beginning in life and the older man fleeing an enemy and the changing American landscape, according to promotional materials.
Davis is on a “Great American Amtrak Book Tour” for his novel, which brings him to Grand Junction between book events in Salt Lake City and Denver.
For information about Davis, his novel and other writing projects, go to eddavisbooks.com.
Science museum founder signing copies of new book
Meet John McConnell, founder of the Eureka! McConnell Science Museum, at his next book signing.
That event for “SITHOK: Science in The Hands of Kids” will be from 2–4 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
In “SITHOK,” McConnell writes about mentoring local kids in math and science and the founding of the museum.