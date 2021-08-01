‘Turkey Trouble’ author releases new book in series
Wendi Silvano, author of the “Turkey Trouble” series, has a new book just in time for the start of the school year.
Silvano will sign copies of “Turkey Goes to School” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Out West Books, 533 Main St.
“Turkey Goes to School” is illustrated by Lee Harper, who Silvano worked with for “Turkey Trouble,” “Turkey’s Eggcellent Easter” “Turkey Trick or Treat” and “Turkey Claus.”
To learn about Silvano and her children’s books, go to wendisilvano.com.
Poet, artist on tap at Writers Night
Grand Valley poet and artist Wendy Videlock will be the presenter for the Western Colorado Writers Forum’s Writers Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 3. at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Videlock’s presentation is titled “The Poetic Imagination,” and it will “explore the imaginary realm as it pertains to language and the art of metaphor as it pertains to poetry,” according to information from the forum.
To register for this Writers Night, go to westerncoloradowriters.org.