Book Notes: March 27 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Mar 27, 2022 3 hrs ago

Palisade event features writing workshop

Registration is open for an upcoming poetry, art and life-long learning event organized by local writer Wendy Videlock.

This event is scheduled April 9 and will offer three workshops. Of the workshops, "Speaking Ravenese" is the most focused on writing and will be led by Videlock and Mary Hertert.

"We will explore the sacred nature of language, the secret purpose of doodling, the collective nature of healing and the joys of living the creative life," said information about the workshop.

The other workshops are "Buddha Dogs" with a K-9 trainer and "Raising the Vibration" with gongs and yoga.

Registration for all three workshops costs $88. Participants also have the option of attending a single workshop: "Speaking Ravenese" is $53; "Buddha Dogs" is $33; and "Raising Vibration" is $33.

Proceeds from this event will be given to Child and Migrant Services in Palisade.

To register or for event information, call 970-241-2057.

Author, two novels featured at signing

Author Howard Butcher will be featured with a signing for two of his books: "Jonah: A Novel of Men and The Sea" and "Razormouth: A Novel of Blood in The Sea."

This book signing will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

To learn about this Colorado author and his books, go to facebook.com/HowardButcherAuthor/.