Signing planned for 'Essence' author

There will be a book-signing event for Christopher Harman, author of “Essence: Galactic Heroes,” beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.

“Essence: Galactic Heroes” is the second book in Harman's “Essence” series and follows protagonist and hero Dan Larsen, who must destroy an evil immortal and save the galaxy.

Apologies accepted at next Writers Night

Writing an apology is the topic for the Western Colorado Writers' Forum's Writers Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.

This Writers Night will be led by Annette Ferriole.

“If apology-making is on your mind but you're not sure where to start, join us as we learn how to script an effective apology,” said information about this workshop.

To register for this workshop, go to westerncoloradowriters.org.