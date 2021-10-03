Book Notes: Oct. 3 ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com Ann Wright Author email Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Signing planned for 'Essence' authorThere will be a book-signing event for Christopher Harman, author of “Essence: Galactic Heroes,” beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.“Essence: Galactic Heroes” is the second book in Harman's “Essence” series and follows protagonist and hero Dan Larsen, who must destroy an evil immortal and save the galaxy. Apologies accepted at next Writers NightWriting an apology is the topic for the Western Colorado Writers' Forum's Writers Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.This Writers Night will be led by Annette Ferriole.“If apology-making is on your mind but you're not sure where to start, join us as we learn how to script an effective apology,” said information about this workshop. To register for this workshop, go to westerncoloradowriters.org. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Author Essence: Galactic Heroes Christopher Harman Apology Literature Publishing Dan Larsen Protagonist Night Ann Wright Author email Follow Ann Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health