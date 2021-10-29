Make arrangements to attend an evening of cowboy poetry hosted by Out West Books and Mesa County Libraries.
This event will be at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Mesa Room of the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St..
It will feature Terry Nash, the Western Music Association's 2018 male poet of the year, as well as Dennis Russell, Valerie and Floyd Beard and Dale Page.
These cowboy poets will read from their book “Four Aces and a Queen,” which will be available for purchase at the event.
Registration is required for this event and can be made at mesacountylibraries.org — look registration with information about the event in the library's events calendar.
This event is in advance of the Western Slope Cowboy Gathering set for Friday and Saturday at the Grand Valley Event Center, 2400 Consistory Court. For information about the gathering, go to westernslopecowboygathering.com.
Workshop features Navajo Nation poet laureate
Gain insight into writing poems or stories about healing and transformation in a workshop with Laura Tohe, the Navajo Nation poet laureate.
Tohe will lead a workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
Tohe's books include “No Parole Today,” “Making Friends with Water,” “Sister Nations” and “Code Talker Stories.” she is a Professor Amerita with Arizona State University and has been twice nominated for the Pushcart Award.