• Grand Junction author McKenzie Smith (pen name for Barbara Ann Smith) recently released the novel “The Quilt of Many Colors: A Mormon Love Story That Stands the Test of Time.”
This novel follows a Eastern young woman who converts to the Mormon faith while at finishing school and decides to head west to the Utah Territory to pursue love and adventure.
For information about the novel and the author, go to mckenziesmithquilt.com.
• An upcoming book signing will feature a novel about a Confederate soldier dealing with the demons from his past and present.
“In Wrath Remember Mercy: The Redemption of Torquil Dhu” is a novel by Aquila Dhu. The signing for this book will be from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road.
For information about the book and author, go to hnwrathremembermercy.com.