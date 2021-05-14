Film Festival seeks entries
The Grand Junction Film Festival is seeking emerging and veteran filmmakers to submit films to be considered for the film portion of the Grand Junction Art Fest Weekend, happening in October in downtown Grand Junction.
“Celebrating Colorado filmmakers of all genres and innovative works from across the United States and internationally, GJFF takes pride in offering an exciting experience through film and community,” according to https://filmfreeway.com/GrandJunctionFilmFestival.
The Grand Junction Film Festival will feature free panels including representatives from Rocky Mountain PBS, the Colorado Film Commission, SAG-AFTRA and celebrity filmmakers. The event will also have hands-on workshops with subjects such as stage combat, practical effects, and film technique.
The film festival will be hosted by The Avalon Theatre, and awards will be presented in a number of categories. The early bird deadline to submit is Friday, May 21, the regular deadline is Sunday, July 25, and the late deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 25. Notification date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
Fruita golf tournament set
The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce and KAFM Community Radio are seeking sponsorship, silent auction donations and teams to play at its Music and Mulligans Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4, at Adobe Creek Golf Course.
Four-player teams must be paid and registered in advance. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit KAFM Community Radio and the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce. Go to fruita chamber.org or kafmradio.org to register. For available sponsorships or silent auction donation information, email events@fruitachamber.org or call 858-3894.
Competency questioned
BOULDER — A judge paused court proceedings against a 95-year-old man charged with shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center so he can undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent for trial.
According to court records, attorneys filed a motion on April 26 to have Okey Payne’s competency evaluated and a judge ordered a mental health stay on the case in the meantime.
If Payne is found incompetent to be able to help in his defense, proceedings would continue to be stayed until he can be restored to competency or the judge rules that he is unlikely to ever be able to stand trial.
After the shooting in February at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, north of Denver, investigators say Payne said he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot Ricardo Medina-Rojas, 44, to make the thefts stop.