Submit national anthem auditions via email
As a substitute for its previously scheduled national anthem auditions, the Grand Junction Rockies are inviting perspective performers to submit performance videos by email.
Email a video of your rendition to kyle@gjrockies.com and include your name, phone number and tentative availability for this season. If you sang the national anthem at a game last summer and are interested in singing again this summer, you do not need to re-audition. Email kyle@gjrockies.com regarding your interest and tentative availability.
The 2020 GJ Rockies schedule is at atmilb.com/2ys4gmX.
Bocelli to give performance at historic Duomo
In the effort to unite the world in the face of the global pandemic, Italian tenor and global music icon, Andrea Bocelli, will give a solo performance at 11 a.m. MST Easter Sunday, April 12, at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy.
There will be no audience present and no access for the public. The performance will be streamed live on the tenor’s YouTube channel.
The Duomo will open its doors for Bocelli who will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world’s largest pipe organs, a news release said.
“The carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion, will include the well-loved ‘Ave Maria’ setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni’s ‘Sancta Maria’ — uplifting sacred music repertoire on a day symbolic of the renewal of life,” the release said.
“I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone — whether they are believers or not — truly needs right now,” Bocelli said in the release.
“Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride,” he said.
The performance will be live streamed at youtube.com/andreabocelli.