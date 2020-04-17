‘Ode To Joy’ canceled by GJ Symphony Orchestra
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra has canceled its season finale concert “Ode To Joy” scheduled for May 9.
Music Director Charles Latshaw wrote in an email to musicians that it won’t be safe to rehearse and perform together in large numbers.
“I’m very sorry we won’t be able to mount these performances for each other and our audiences,” he wrote.
The options for current ticket holders for canceled concerts include:
Donate ticket value as a tax-deductible donation to the symphony. Donations help secure the future of the symphony in the community, and those who donate will receive a receipt for tax purposes, if requested.
Exchange tickets to another performance. Tickets can be exchanged dollar-for-dollar toward new tickets to any upcoming concert through May 2021.
Receive a credit for the full value of the original ticket purchase. Credits will be valid for any concert during the next season and can be applied toward any ticket purchase, including 2020–21 season subscription purchases and renewals.
Refund for the full purchase price of the tickets(s).
For refund, exchange and credit requests, ticket buyers should email info@gjso.org or call 243-6787 and leave a message.