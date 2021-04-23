Seattle Opera’s ‘Flight’ lead singer has ties to GJ
Randall Scotting, an opera singer raised in Grand Junction, will sing the leading role in Seattle Opera’s new production “Flight.”
“Flight” can be streamed online Friday through Sunday, April 23–25, through seattleopera.org. Tickets cost $35.
“Flight” was inspired by the true story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian refugee who lived in Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for 18 years. It was composed by Jonathan Dove in 1998.
For Seattle Opera’s production, “Flight” was filmed at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.
Scotting collaborated with Seattle Opera to offer complimentary access to Colorado Mesa University voice students, according to a news release.
Scotting, a countertenor, studied at Colorado State University and University of Colorado-Boulder before going to Juilliard in New York. He has performed at London’s Royal Opera House and Covent Garden and with Opera Colorado. Learn more about Scotting at randallscotting.com.
JUCO auditioning national anthem singers
If you’ve always wanted to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Alpine Bank JUCO World Series, this might be your year.
Auditions for national anthem singers will be different this year because of the pandemic, but they are still open to all singers, both soloists and groups.
To audition, singers can click on the audition link at JUCOGJ.org or JUCO’s Facebook page. Each singer will need to fill out an information sheet and upload a video of their audition performance.
The deadline to audition is May 7.
For questions about the audition process, email JUCOanthem2021@gmail.com.
Taste of the Grand Valley film released
A free film to go along with the 2021 Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley is ready to be enjoyed.
“The documentary takes viewers inside the kitchens of Devil’s Kitchen, Hot Tomato and Hacksteak Station to meet the skilled chefs responsible for local favorites and show their talents — with a twist,” said a news release from United Way of Mesa County, which organizes the annual taste of the Grand Valley event.
“United Way surprised each kitchen with a box of locally sourced mystery ingredients and the chefs were required to use their creativity and fast-thinking to create brand new entrees,” the news release said.
The film, which was created by Colorado Mesa University students Cat Garcia and Syd Smith, goes along with a pandemic-adapted Taste of the Grand Valley, which this year offers Ticket to Taste coupon booklets.
Each booklet costs $25 and has deals at 45 area breweries, wineries, restaurants, coffee shops and other food vendors.
Links for purchasing Ticket to Taste booklets or for watching the film can be found at give.uwmesacounty.org/taste21.
Taste of the Grand Valley is United Way of Mesa County’s largest annual fundraising event.