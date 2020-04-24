Performance seeks cringe-worthy submissions
The Paradise Theater in Paonia is seeking people with “cringe worthy journal entries, songs, poems, artwork, school notes or skits from your youth,” who can be participants in an upcoming performance.
“Cringe: A Night of Foolish Discourse” will be part of StoryFest set for June 26-27 at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia.
The deadline for submissions is May 1. Go to paradiseofpaonia.com/cringe/ for information.
For information about StoryFest, go to bluesage.org.
Flower basket fundraiser supports symphony
The Grand Junction Symphony Guild has partnered with Bookcliff Gardens for a Spring Flower Basket Fundraiser featuring 12-inch hanging baskets, filled with flowers in bloom and ready to put out.
Bookcliff Gardens will offer the baskets at a discount: one for $35, three for $110 or five for $175. A portion of the proceeds from the basket sales will be donated to the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra.
Purchase of the baskets is on a first come, first served basis. Go to gjso.org/springflowers, call 243-6787 or email info@gjso.org to purchase a basket.
Purchased baskets can be picked up from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday or Wednesday, May 5–6, at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road.
Symphony Guild members will be available to help load on pick up days. Delivery also will be available for an additional charge.