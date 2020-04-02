Events’ rescheduled dates, postponements announced
Here is the latest information (as of March 30) regarding rescheduled or postponed events and shows at Avalon Theatre and Las Colonias Park Amphitheater.
Tickets are valid for the new dates, and there is no need to update anything to attend the new date.
“We ask that you hold onto your ticket as we work diligently with promoters and artist managers to reschedule show dates,” a news release said.
Additional information can be found at ticketmaster.com.
Here are the dates for shows that have been rescheduled:
Chad Prather: rescheduled to June 26, (Avalon)
Fifth annual Wuffstock: rescheduled to Aug. 8, (Amphitheater)
Arturo Sandoval: rescheduled to Aug. 19, (Avalon)
MasterChef Junior Live!: rescheduled to Nov. 13, (Avalon)
Lewis Black: rescheduled to Nov. 19, (Avalon)
Kansas: rescheduled to May 18, 2021 (Avalon)
Celtic Woman: rescheduled to May 28, 2021 (Avalon)
These events are postponed with more information to come: 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour, Diamond Rio, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Carlos Mencia, Movies on the Rocks “The Big Lebowski,” Aaron Lewis and the Indies Films “Spring Series.”
Information updates will be posted at avalontheatregj.com or at theampgj.com.
More events, festivals announce cancellations, postponements
These annual April and May events and festivals are canceled or postponed:
MarillacHealth’s Edesia “Hooray for Hollywood”-themed event has been moved to April 11, 2021, at the Wine Country Inn in Palisade. Info: edesiapalisade.com.
The Grand Valley Bank Brews and Cruise Festival, originally scheduled for May 9, is postponed with a new date to be announced. Email andrew@palisadecoc.com for information.
The Palisade Honey Bee Fest is canceled with plans to return next year.
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season will features six Classics concerts, two Pops concerts, four Chamber concerts (including the second year of the GJSO Chamber Players), and a number of special events.
Returning season ticket holders can renew their subscription at gjso.org. Those interested in joining the symphony as a new season ticket holder also can fill out the form at the “renew” link and will be contacted at a later date.
There also is a donation option link. Email info@gjso.org for information.
Edge of the Cedars Art Show canceled
The Edge of the Cedars Art Show, which usually takes place in Cedaredge the first week of June, is canceled for this year.
“We would like to encourage everyone to keep on painting, sculpting and taking pictures. We certainly plan to be back with our show next year when, hopefully, this pandemic is a thing of the past,” a news release said.
KAFM fund drive set for early April
The KAFM Community Radio Spring Fund Drive will take place April 3–10 and feature a ticket giveaway to see Joe Bonamassa and the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Aug. 9.
Pledges of $120 or more to KAFM Community Radio during the fund drive will be entered to win.
Go to kafmradio.org for information and to donate.