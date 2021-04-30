Photos, artwork selected for 2022 calendars
The selections for the 2022 Colorado National Monument art and photo calendars have been made.
A photo by Ken Pill will be on the cover of the photo calendar and the months will be represented using photos by Steve Traudt, Madi Pill-Kastens, Angela Classen, Dale Rostad, Judy Morehouse, Gary Waggoner, Chris Mroz, Bob Peterson, Cindy Parrish, Walt Fite, Gerald Fleck and Darlyne Merkel.
Grid photos will be from artists Charlie Eagler, Traudt, Sherburn Sanborn, Morehouse, Pill, Waggoner, James Cook, James T. Alsop, Susan Justice, Debbie Tubridy, Rick Ahern, John Truzinski, Peterson, Richard Janson, Greg Gnesios, Linda Love, Merkel, Classen, Donna Fullerton, Gloria Gage, Rostad, Linda Snodgrass, Fite, and Fleck.
The cover of the art calendar will feature artwork by Marilynn Brandenburger and the months will be represented by Loren Eakins, Charles Morris, Dan Loge, Spike Ress, Monica Esposito, Mick McGinty, Nancy Dobson, Philip A. Carlton, Kari Ganoung-Ruiz, Maggie Cook, Marko Marino, and Lily Shanabarger.
Grid artwork will be by Laura Gable Cook, Marino, Ress, Bob Martin, Esposito, Shanabarger, Brandenburger, Susie Hyer, Ganoung-Ruiz, and Carlton.
The calendars will be available for purchase later this year. Go to coloradonma.org for information.
Hanging baskets fundraiser supports symphony
The Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra will benefit from a hanging flower basket fundraiser on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 4–5, at Bookcliff Gardens.
The public is invited to order beautiful hanging baskets at special prices with a portion of the proceeds going to the symphony.
“You can choose bright colors or pastels in 12” plastic hanging baskets, chocked full, in bloom and ready to hang from your eaves or place in a patio pot,” a news release said.
Buy one basket for $36 ($46 value); three for $99 ($138 value); five for $165 ($230 value); or eight for $250 (three at no charge).
Buy now for pick-up from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday or Wednesday at Bookcliff Gardens, 755 26 Road.
Go to bit.ly/3a4zz71 for information and to order.
Community Concerts moves season to Avalon
Community Concerts of the Grand Valley announced on its Facebook page that the board of directors has prepared a six-concert season that will start in September.
The concerts will be held at Avalon Theatre. Community Concerts formerly had its concerts at Grand Junction High School’s auditorium. Updates about the season will be posted at facebook.com/grandvalleycommunityconcerts. Go to communityconcertsgrandvalley.org for information about the organization.