Amp aims for outdoor shows
The Las Colonias Amphitheater is working toward hosting outdoor shows this summer and has released information on its Facebook page regarding rules and regulations that will be in place.
According to the page, when attending an event at the amphitheater this year, your group will be given a painted box which is where you are able to set up your blanket or chairs to enjoy the show. There will be boxes for four or fewer people or larger boxes for groups as large as 10.
You will be able to eat and drink in your box without a mask, but must wear your mask everywhere else while in the venue.
“As we prepare to open our doors, we want to assure you that we have taken thoughtful and extra measures to welcome you back to the Amphitheater,” according to the Facebook post.
“The well being and health of everyone that walks through our gates is our number one priority. Our team has taken this time to work with industry professionals to reevaluate venue and event operations and implement additional health measures. We have rolled out upgraded sanitation and cleaning methods to ensure you feel secure in attending an event. Please be confident and have trust in knowing our team has taken the needed measures to deliver a memorable experience.”
Go to facebook.com/ampatlascoloniaspark or theampgj.com/about for information.
Schreiner is Artist of the Month
The Artist of the Month at The Western Region One Source, 482 28 Road, is Fruita resident, Harold Schreiner.
Schreiner owns a welding shop in Fruita, where he up-cycles metal into art, a news release said.
“Almost everything Harold uses to make his art is repurposed into a decoration or functioning piece,” the release said.
“Harold started the metal art in 2014 and many of the pieces are used for yard or garden decorations. Some pieces are great for hanging on a wall or fence. Much of his art pieces are animals, flowers and sometimes an abstract design. He made a bike rack for a frozen yogurt shop in Moab, Utah, incorporating several slots to lock-up bikes but adding bike parts to the piece in an offset manner to make it functioning and artistic,” the release said.
Schreiner joined the United States Air Force in 1989 as a 19-year-old and became an aerospace ground mechanic. He served over four years, completing his service as a Senior Airman (E-4) in 1994.
A closing reception will be from 4–5:30 p.m. Aug. 27, with the art work available for sale.
Any veteran with creative/art work will be considered for future displays at the WROS. Interested veterans should call Heather Benjamin, at 257-3764.
High Desert seeks auditions
High Desert Opera will host auditions later this month for a New Year’s show yet to be named.
“We are calling this the ‘Hopeful Thinking Audition’ because we are creatively and safely planning our 18th annual New Year’s show, but have not yet chosen which musical we can produce,” wrote executive director Marnie Werner in a news release.
Auditions times will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave. Singers of any age can sing any song and an accompanist will be provided. Call or text Jim Werner at 644 2724 if you would like to participate.
Virtual Dino days in September
Dinosaur Journey in Fruita is hosting a Virtual Dinosaur Days celebration through Sept. 7 with a month of dinosaur education and fun,
Take-home activity kits are for sale and participants can join a scavenger hunt and photo contest.
Go to facebook.com/DinosaurJourney or call 858-7282 for information.