‘Mamma Mia!’ auditions set for early September
High Desert Opera will have auditions next month for its New Year’s production of “Mamma Mia!”
Auditions will be from 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and if needed, from 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Performers must be 16 or older and should come prepared to sing a song of their choice. An accompanist will be provided.
Text Jim Werner at 970-644-2724 or email jameswernerproductions@yahoo.com to schedule an audition or for information.
Local auditions coming up for ‘All Together Now!’
The Theatre Project has set auditions date for its upcoming global musical review event presented by Music Theatre International.
Performances of “All Together Now!” will be Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12–14, and will feature songs from old favorites and new Broadway hits. The worldwide theatrical event seeks to celebrate and support local theaters and will be performed in 35 countries and all 50 states on the same weekend, a news release said.
Auditions for will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 29, at Creative Avenues Arts facility, 835 N. 26th St. Those auditioning need only attend one of the audition dates.
The show features both ensemble numbers and solos for children and adults. Those interested in participating only in ensembles will be in the production but still need to attend auditions for placement. No advance preparation is needed for these auditions.
Those interested in feature parts and solos should prepare one selection of their choice to perform at auditions. Bring a backing track as an accompanist will not be provided.
All participants should bring a completed audition form, available at TheatreProjectGj.com/auditions. Ensemble rehearsals will be on Sunday evenings. Solo rehearsals will be arranged individually.
Email Chris McKim at cmckim@coloradomesa.edu for information.