Black Canyon Quilt Quilt show is virtual for 2020
The 2020 Black Canyon Quilt Show in Montrose is canceled, but the public is invited to view the quilts that would have been in the show using a virtual format.
To view the virtual 2020 Black Canyon Quilt Show, go to blackcanyonquiltshow.com and click on “View 2020 BCQS Virtual Quilt Show and Boutique” to download the 78-page pdf featuring photos of the quilts.
Raffle tickets also are for sale for a drawing for a quilt titled “Anniversary Bouquet,” a Quiltworx design, pieced and appliquéd by a committee and quilted by Gale Smith. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the website in multiples of 10 for $10. The raffle drawing will take place Dec. 17 and you need not be present to win.
KAFM’s annual Radio Daze offering ale, raffle
KAFM’s annual Radio Daze and Raffle are scheduled for Sept. 1–7. During this time the specially brewed 300 Watt Ale will be available from Edgewater Brewery and Kannah Creek Brewing Co with proceeds going to KAFM.
This year’s raffle prize is a 2013 Harley Davidson Fatboy Lo and it is on display at Edgewater. Raffle tickets cost $20 each and are available at kafmradio.org.
The drawing for the Fatboy will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at Edgewater.