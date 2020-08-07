Handmade ornaments sought for Christmas trees
The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests is providing Christmas trees for the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and have put out a call for the public to create ornaments to adorn the trees.
GMUG is looking for local artists, crafters and families who will hand-make some ornaments — in total, 3,000 large ornaments and 7,000 small ornaments are needed — using themes such as Smokey Bear, uniquely Colorado, agriculture, wildlife, plants/flowers. recreation, mining, water, dinosaurs/fossils and landscapes.
Ornaments are due by Sept. 1
For information, including where to send or drop off ornaments, go to uscapitolchristmastree.com.