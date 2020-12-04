Salvation Army seeks toy donations for holidays
The Harley Owners Group annual Toy Run is canceled this year, but the need for toys is greater than ever, and the public is invited to donate unwrapped toys to the effort.
Salvation Army trucks will collect unwrapped toys from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Grand Junction Harley-Davidson dealership, 2747 Crossroads Blvd.
All donations will go to the Salvation Army, which has teamed up with Toys For Tots in the Grand Valley to support local families in need this holiday season.
Winefest Festival in the Park expands to two days
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology has announced that Colorado Mountain Winefest will take place Sept. 16–19 in Palisade.
This upcoming year will mark the 30th anniversary of Colorado Mountain Winefest, and will bring about some changes to the festival, a news release said.
The Festival in the Park will expand to a two-day event from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18–19, in Palisade’s Riverbend Park. Both dates will feature the same events — unlimited sips of Colorado wine and familiar events from previous years including chef demos, educational seminars and live music.
Festival in the Park VIP ticket holders will have early access from 11 a.m. to noon. General admission and non-drinking ticket holders can enter the festival at noon.
Because of the current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, tickets will be available for purchase at a future date at ColoradoWinefest.com.
Festival in the Park tickets will be valid for one day only, with guests having the option to purchase tickets for either Saturday or Sunday. Ticket holders from the canceled 2020 festival will be granted early access to purchase tickets to the 2021 festival, and will be the first to be notified when festival tickets go on sale.
Go to ColoradoWinefest.com for information.
Winefest artwork contest deadline is Jan. 8
The deadline for artists to enter artwork in the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest is Jan. 8.
Entries will be hung at Craig Gallery in Palisade and public voting will take place online from Jan. 15–29. The winning artist will be announced on Friday, Jan. 29.
Go to ColoradoWinefest.com and click on “Art Contest” to enter or call 464-0111 for information.