Creative writing contest opens to area students
The eighth annual Write On! creative writing contest for students in third through 12th grades has begun and the deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on March 1.
“Since 2012, the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture has read hundreds of written works of art from Grand Valley children with topics ranging from creativity, music, and public art,” a news release said.
“This year’s theme provides an opportunity for kids to dig deep and find the positives in the changing situations we find ourselves in due to the pandemic,” the release said.
Students are encouraged to create an essay, lyrics, short stories or original poems with the topic “What newfound appreciation do you have because of your time at home?”
The contest three categories: third through fifth grade with a 200-word maximum; sixth through eighth grade, 500-word maximum; and ninth through 12th grade, 1,000-word maximum.
Arts-related prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. The first-place winners in each category will be invited to read their pieces online and experience an on-air interview with KAFM community radio.
Submissions must include the student’s name and phone number, email, school, grade and parent’s name typed and dated. Submissions can be emailed to lorieg@gjcity.org. Go to gjarts.org for information.