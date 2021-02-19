Get your ‘Ticket to Taste’ to benefit United Way
The Home Loan Taste of the Grand Valley will look a little different this year, but the fundraiser will still feature food from area restaurants.
The “Ticket to Taste” event will begin in April and will “feature restaurants from all around the Grand Valley in one booklet of coupons and deals,” according to its Facebook event page.
“This is a fantastic way to support local restaurants and nonprofits at the same time,” the page says. Coupons in the booklet are good from April 1–Aug. 31.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase mid-March at the cost of $20. On April 1 and after, tickets will cost $25. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Mesa County.
There also will be a live-stream event on April 22 that will take you into the kitchens of some of your favorite local restaurants to watch chefs make their favorite dish and there’s a twist. The chefs will be given two mystery ingredients to include in their dish. The video will be available free to the public.
Go to unitedwaymesacounty.org, facebook.com/UWMesaCounty or call 243-5364 for information.
Artwork accepted for Recycled Book Art show
Mesa County Libraries has put out a call for artists for its Recycled Book Art Juried Art Show focused on projects using recycled books.
Artists are invited to make the book block itself into something creative or use the pages or cover to create something unique.
The entry deadline is 8 p.m. April 5. Entries will be accepted online only. The show will be on display from April 30 to June 24 at the Central Library. The exhibition is competitive and open to artists ages 16 years and older who reside in Mesa County.
All 2D work must be ready to hang up and cannot exceed 36 inches x 48 inches or weigh more than 40 pounds. Artwork must be display-ready with a secure wire hanger, and if subject to damage it must be under glass or plexiglass.
A limited number of 3D works, not exceeding 14x14x14 inches will be accepted. Artists may submit two entries by digital image. An additional image of the submitted work to show detail or an alternative view is allowed.
Up to two pieces will be accepted per artist. Cash prizes, provided by the Friends of the Library, will be awarded to the first, second and third place entries.
Go to mesacountylibraries.org for information.