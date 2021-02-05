Entries accepted for monument calendars
Colorado National Monument Association has put out a call for entries for its 2022 monument calendar contest.
Submissions for both the photo calendar and art calendar will be accepted until March 15.
Go to coloradonma.org for information and to submit.
District 51’s White Iced celebration moves online
The School District 51 Foundation’s annual White Iced fundraiser will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Foundation’s primary fundraising event will include a link to the White Iced Virtual Celebration video, a Complimentary Celebration Box available to ticket holders, and the Silent Auction mobile bidding app Handbid. The virtual event will honor the foundation’s 2021 White Iced Award recipients and Outstanding Academic Growth Schools.
Tickets cost $50 for community members and $30 for District 51 employees. Proceeds go toward the foundation’s goals of increasing student access to technology and professional learning for teachers.
Tickets can be purchased at d51foundation.org. Call 254-5108 for information.