Two concerts rescheduled from August to 2021
Two concerts scheduled for August at Las Colonias Amphitheater have been rescheduled to the summer 2021.
For King and Country, originally scheduled for Aug. 2, is now on the calendar for July 29, 2021.
The Beach Boys, originally scheduled for Aug. 7, will perform Aug. 6, 2021.
No action is required for ticketholders who plan to attend those concerts on the new dates. Refund information can be found at ticketmaster.com.
Kid’s Club Fun Fest a digital, drive-through event
Rocky Mountain PBS’ Kid’s Club Fun Fest will feature an online version of its event, as well as a drive-through event.
The online event will go from July 25 through Aug. 8 at rmpbs.org/GJfunfest/. It will feature digital booths with education and fun activities for families, children and caregivers.
The drive-through event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Caprock Academy, 714 24 1/2 Road. Participants can reserve a time can pick up a Kid’s Fun Fest activity box, see a PBS Kids character, who will be there to wave to children in their vehicles.
The activity boxes are for children in preschool through sixth grade.
To reserve a time for the drive-through event, which will be limited to first 750 participants, go to rmpbs.org/GJfunfest/.
Any remaining Kid’s Fun Fest activity boxes will be donated to the Western Slope Center for Children in Grand Junction.