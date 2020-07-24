New date for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band concert originally scheduled for Aug. 29 has been rescheduled to Nov. 5, 2021.
Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the new date. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, Avalon Theatre box office and PepperEntertainment.com.
Shining Stars gives out awards, presents info
Shining Stars Music Academy will celebrate its nonprofit status and give out awards for the May festival at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 599 30 Road.
Students who participated in the Shining Stars Music Academy Festival in May will receive awards. The event also serves as an information night for those interested in learning about the academy and music lessons. The event will take place outdoors. Masks and social distancing encouraged.
Email lisabushpiano@yahoo.com for information.
Colorado Symphony cancels West Slope concerts
The Colorado Symphony Association has canceled its concerts scheduled for the Western Slope.
The Colorado Symphony’s Beethoven 2020 concerts were scheduled for Sept. 8 in Montrose and Sept. 9 in Grand Junction.
Options for tickets include donating your ticket for a tax deduction, exchanging your ticket for a future performance at a different location, receiving a credit that can be used for events through June 30, 2021 or requesting a refund.
Call 303-623-7876 or email tickets@coloradosymphony.org for information.