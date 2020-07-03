Comic Con Art Show accepting artwork
Mesa County Libraries has not yet determined if Comic Con will happen this year. Regardless, the Comic Con Art Show will go on.
Artwork is being sought for the show, which will be on display Aug. 21 through Oct. 22, at the Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St.
All Mesa County residents may enter and there is no fee to enter. There are three age categories for artists —11 and younger, 12–18, and 19 and older — and prizes will be awarded in each category. Artists may submit two entries by digital image for consideration.
Entries will be accepted through 8 p.m. Aug. 3. Artwork should be appropriate for all ages and follow the spirit of Comic Con, which highlights graphic literature, sequential art and comics as a literary medium. Fan art is welcome.
Two-dimensional fine art, including photography and computer-generated work, will be accepted. Work cannot exceed 36 by 48 inches and cannot exceed 40 pounds. It must be display-ready with a secure wire hanger.
Rules, information, and entry forms are available at mesacountylibraries.org.
Area at exhibits ready for viewers
Check out these new area art exhibits:
• The Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture has installed its first art exhibit in three months. Works by Judy Rogan and Monica Esposito are on display and for sale at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Go to facebook.com/gjartscommission/ for information and photos.
• The public is invited to view “Creatures Great & Small,” featuring original paintings by local artist DJ Janowski, at The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St. The exhibit will be on display during July. A virtual tour and interview with the artist can be viewed at mesavrtours.com/tour-code/MSTG/.
• An opening reception for “Art in Pastel” is set for 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Montrose Center For The Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., in Montrose. Artwork by Barbara Kendrick will be on display through July 31. Go to mc4arts.com or call 787-9428 for information.
You Knew Me When releases album
The Ouray-based duo You Knew Me When has released its fourth studio album, titled “Songs of the San Juans.”
The 10-track album includes songs such as “Colorful Colorado,” “Ouray” and “Cimarrons.” The album was inspired in large part by the duo’s move to Ouray from Nashville, Tennessee, a little more than three years ago, according to a news release.
The move “was one of the best decisions we have ever made,” said guitarist and percussionist, Cie Hoover, in the news release “For those who live here or have been here, the inspiration of the area speaks for itself and is abundantly represented in our new album.”
Listen to You Knew Me When on Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other online music sources or go to youknewmewhen.com for videos and information.