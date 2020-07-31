Avalon Theatre updates some concert dates
Information has been updated on shows scheduled for the Avalon Theatre.
The Marshall Tucker Band concert, originally scheduled for July 30, is now set for July 18, 2021.
The Arturo Sandoval concert that was rescheduled for Aug. 19 has been postponed to a date to be determined.
The Nov. 19 Lewis Black show is canceled.
Go to ticketmaster.com and avalontheatregj.com for information.
GJ symphony introduces Maestro Flatshaw
Playing off the well-known Flat Stanley character, the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra has introduced Maestro Flatshaw, aka a flat drawing of symphony music director and conductor Charles Latshaw.
Maestro Flatshaw could be one lucky child’s entry into a drawing for a family four-pack of tickets to an upcoming symphony concert.
A cutout of Maestro Flatshaw can be found on the symphony’s Facebook page. With the help of an adult, kids can pull the image, print and cut it out and take it on an adventure.
A photo of video of Maestro Flatshaw on that adventure can be posted on social media with the symphony tagged.
Each post of Maestro Flatshaw results in an entry into a drawing — one entry for a posted photo, two entries for a posted video.
For information, look for the symphony on Facebook.com.