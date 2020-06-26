Pre-orders accepted for ‘Fishbowl’
Zolopht’s new album, “Fishbowl,” is set to drop on Saturday, July 11, and pre-orders are being taken.
To pre-order a copy of the local band’s album, email at zolophtmusic@gmail.com for information, or go to facebook.com/zolopht for information.
Monument 2021 calendars available for purchase
The 2021 Colorado National Monument calendars are now available.
One calendar features photos by local photographers and the other features artwork by local artists. The calendars can be purchased at the monument’s Visitor Center and will soon be available in other locations in the Grand Valley.
Go to coloradonma.org for information.