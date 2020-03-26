GJ symphony plans online ‘UnGala’
Because of COVID-19, the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra was forced to cancel a number of upcoming performances as well as its annual gala, “Symphony in Bloom.”
In place of the fundraising gala, the symphony has created an online event it is calling an “UnGala.”
“The Gala Fundraising Committee has been busy over the last several months obtaining silent auction items from generous donors in our community,” a news release said.
As part of the UnGala, organizers created an online version of the silent auction.
“We will contact everyone when this is up and going online,” the release said.
The public is asked to consider supporting the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra by donating and bidding online.
“Many generous patrons have already paid for their (gala) tickets and we are asking if they would kindly consider donating a portion of their ticket price. The Gala is our largest fundraiser of the year with approximately 10% of our annual revenue coming from this one event. We understand that for some donating is not an option so please contact the GJSO office if you are in need of a refund,” the release said.
The offices of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra are closed through April 5. The administrative staff will work remotely and will be in the office by appointment only. Email info@gjso.org or go to gjso.org for information.
CMU performance season comes to a close
Colorado Mesa University has canceled the remainder of its 2019–20 performance season and will issue refunds if requested.
“Every year it takes faculty and students countless hours to prepare CMU’s Theatre and Music and Dance productions and concerts,” a news release said.
“So it is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of our remaining 2019-20 season.” the release said.
Individuals wanting to receive a refund should contact the box office by Monday, March 30, by email at ahbryant@coloradomesa.edu or by calling 248-1210.
All other ticket sale revenue from canceled performances will be considered a donation of the value of the ticket to CMU’s theatre or music scholarship funds.
“Please be aware that the value of the individual tickets in season ticket packages is less than the face value of the individual tickets. If patrons wish to allow their ticket cost to remain a donation to to CMU scholars funds, they need do nothing but accept our thanks for helping us continue providing an exceptional performing arts education to the next generation of aspiring artists,” the release said.