City Council candidates invited to online forum
An online Arts and Culture Forum for Grand Junction City Council candidates will be from 7–8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, on Zoom.
“Studies show that arts and cultural organizations significantly benefit the local economy, and arts and culture continue to grow and improve the quality of life in Mesa County,” a news release said.
All candidates have been invited to attend the forum that will discuss various arts and culture issues. Questions will be gathered from organizations sponsoring the forum and it will be moderated by Mesa County Libraries director, Michelle Boisvenue-Fox.
Online attendance for the forum is limited to 100 viewers, admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Go to the Event Calendar at mesacountylibraries.org to access the Zoom link.
For those unable to view the forum live, it will be recorded and will be available for later viewing on the Mesa County Libraries YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/yourmcl.
Annual Jeep raffle supports GJ Symphony
Tickets are available now for the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s annual Jeep raffle.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4XE is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle with a powerful electric motor and a gas engine, a news release said. Tickets can be purchased at GJSO.org/JeepRaffle; by calling 243-6787; or in person at the symphony’s office at 414 Main St.
Cost is $100 for one ticket, $275 for three tickets or $400 for five tickets. The drawing will be at 6 p.m. Friday, June 25.