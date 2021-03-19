Poetry slam showcase planned in April
“In this Together,” a poetry slam showcase with Colorado poet laureate Bobby LeFebre, will be presented from 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, live on Facebook.
There will be youth and adult categories, and prizes and awards will be given for impact and creativity.
The deadline to enter the slam poetry is Thursday, April 15. Each person can submit up to two three-minute videos. Help with the compiling the video is available.
The Western Colorado Writers Forum and Mesa County Libraries will host the showcase with funding provided by a grant from Arts in Society.
Go to westerncoloradowriters.org for information, rules and registration.
Calendar, art event deadlines extended
Colorado National Monument has extended deadlines for submissions for its art and photo calendar contests as well as The Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational.
The new date for the art and photo calendar contest deadline is Monday, March 22. Go to coloradonma.org/calendar for information and to submit.
The Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational submission deadline has been extended to March 22. Go to coloradonma.org/plein-air for information and to submit.
Mall to host Easter photos sans Bunny
The Easter Bunny will not be available for visits this year at Mesa Mall, however another photo option will be available.
Mesa Mall will offer family-friend Easter photos from noon–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27–28, and Saturday, April 3.
Local photographer Micheal Neel will take the photos in Clock Court. Packages will begin at $20 and digital downloads are included in all packages. Customers will be able to pick up prints a few days after their photo session.
In order to ensure the health and safety of guests, online reservations for a photo session are highly encouraged and can be booked at shopmesamall.com under the “Easter Photos” event.